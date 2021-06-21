‘He Runs Away From Diversity’: Tucker Carlson Reveals CNN’s Don Lemon Lives In Town That Is 80% White, 3% Black

CNN’s Don Lemon reportedly lives in a $4.3 million house in an area of New York that is 80% white and just 3% African American, despite his contention that black and white Americans live in “different realities.”

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed the true reality of Lemon’s neighborhood in a Monday segment of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

WATCH:

Tucker Carlson and his show found that the CNN anchor lives in a multi-million dollar home in a Suffolk County, Long Island town that is overwhelmingly white. Lemon told The Washington Post on June 11 that “we’re living in two different realities as white and black people.”

“What is the different reality he is forced to live in as a black man in America? We did a little bit of digging and here are the details: Don Lemon lives in a $4.3 million home in Sag Harbor, New York. No, he does not live in Section 8 housing. He lives in one of the whitest towns in America, in fact, 80%. Sag Harbor is just 3% African-American,” Carlson said.

“In the interview, he said America needs to see more people like him,” Carlson continued. “He regularly lectures America about diversity. What he didn’t tell the Washington Post is that, in his free time, he runs away from diversity. His reality is that he doesn’t like diversity at all. None of them do.”

The Fox News host went on to mock the “black face cookie jar” in Don Lemon’s kitchen that went viral while he was broadcasting from his home on New Year’s Eve. (RELATED: Don Lemon Promotes His Own Book As A Recommendation For White People)

“What is this? This symbol of hate — symbol of hate posing as a cookie jar doing in Don Lemon’s kitchen? You see that? That right there, ladies and gentlemen, is a white supremacist QAnon cookie jar. Now we are not calling for the Department of Justice to look more deeply into this and that’s not our place … But let’s put it this way: if you find yourself with a black face cookie jar in your own kitchen, it’s time to reflect.”

“That means you, Don Lemon,” Carlson concluded.