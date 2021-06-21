US Embassies To Fly LGBTQ ‘Progress’ Flags, Blinken Says

The U.S. State Department and American embassies around the world will fly the “Progress Flag” in honor of Pride month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Monday.

Blinken was interviewed during an event on LBGTQ issues hosted by the Atlantic Council think tank that focuses on international affairs and foreign policy. When asked if he will allow American embassies to fly Pride flags, Blinken responded, “We’ve made that clear and we’ve given our chiefs of missions and ambassadors authority to do that.”

On authorizing embassies to fly the pride flag: “The strength and the power of our own example… I think sends a usually important message.” Plus on #ACFrontPage, @SecBlinken announces the State Department will fly the Progress flag: pic.twitter.com/ORUQSCZLBu — Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) June 21, 2021

Pride flags were allowed during former President Barack Obama’s administration as long as they were smaller and flown beneath the American flag. Former President Donald Trump’s administration later banned U.S. embassies and consulates from flying rainbow LGBT flags altogether, although some did so anyway.

The Progress flag , designed in 2018, features black stripes and symbolizes people of color and different gender identities. It will be flown between June 26 and 28 to “mark a couple of important turning points in our history for LGBTQI rights,” Blinken said. June 26, 2015, marks the day the Supreme Court ruled in its landmark decision Obergefell v. Hodges, and June 28, 1969, marks the beginning of the Stonewall riots.

Blinken also talked about LGBTQ issues around the world and ending violence and discrimination against gay and queer people.