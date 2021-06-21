Father Allegedly Dragged From His Car, Gunned Down In Middle Of Chicago Street During Puerto Rican Parade

A 24-year-old father was shot and killed while a woman was severely injured Saturday night in the middle of a street while crowds celebrated Puerto Rican People’s Day, according to local reports.

The incident unfolded around 9:00 p.m., near the intersection of Division Street and Kedzie Avenue, CBS 2 Chicago reported.

An unidentified individual live-streamed the incident on Facebook, according to CBS 2 Chicago. The video appears to show Gyovanni Arzuaga and his unidentified female passenger getting dragged out of a car by a group of individuals.

The duo is seen lying on the ground near the driver’s side door before the group that dragged them out of the car scatters and a man walks up to the pair and shoots them at point blank range.

WARNING: Graphic

Arzuaga was taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said, according to the Chicago Sun Times. The woman was also taken to the hospital in critical condition after sustaining a shot to the neck, according to the report.

A police spokeswoman could not confirm whether the video above, which has been circulated across social media, shows the shooting, according to the report. (RELATED: Gang Members Chased Down 14-Year-Old Girl Then Shot Her In The Head)

A memorial was erected at the site Sunday with signs reading “Happy Father’s Day,” and “RIP Gy0,” the Chicago Sun Times reported.

“He was just there to have a good time and go back home,” Arzuaga’s friend, Jae Pacheco, told the outlet. “He was such an amazing friend. He was really caring.”

“He was just about being around good vibes, being around good people.”

At least 49 people were shot across the city over the weekend, including five fatally, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Chicago Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.