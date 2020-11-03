Jay Cutler Shoots A Gigantic Elk In Montana

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler bagged a gigantic elk in Montana.

The former Chicago Bears passer posted two Instagram photos of himself posing next to the massive elk, and it’s an incredible kill. Check out the epic photos below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Remember when Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari split up, and everyone thought he was going to come out the loser in the divorce?

How foolish do all those people look now? Cutler is out here living his best life.

While I’ve never killed an elk before, I can tell you from my own experience that there are few things better in life than a crisp morning in Montana.

The Montana wilderness, mountains and open fields are proof that God is very real, and believes in creating beautiful land.

It looks like Cutler got to experience that firsthand with this incredible kill.

Something tells me Cutler is in for a very fun time as a single man, and he’s off to a great start after this hunting trip in Montana.