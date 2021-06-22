‘Appalled And Embarrassed’: Billie Eilish Apologizes For Past Video Of Her Mouthing Asian Slur

Musician Billie Eilish apologized after a video of her mouthing anti-Asian slurs has resurfaced.

Earlier in June, #BillieEilishCanceled began circulating Tik Tok when old videos of the musician appearing to mock Asian accents and mouth the word “c—k” were shared by user @lcxvy. Neither timestamps or context were included with the videos.

Eilish took to her Instagram story Monday to respond to the controversy.

“I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word,” Eilish wrote.

The 19-year-old musician said that the videos being posted are from five years ago, when she was “only 13 or 14,” and wasn’t aware of the meaning of the derogatory term used. She continued to explain that the accent many claim was mocking the Asian community was just gibberish and in no way intended to hurt or imitate a community.

“I not only believe in, but have always worked hard to use my platform to fight for inclusion, kindness, tolerance, equity and equality. We all need to continue having conversations, listening and learning.” (RELATED: Billie Eilish Implores Americans To Vote For Joe Biden Because ‘Our Lives And The World Depend On It’)

“Regardless of my ignorance and age at the time, nothing excuses the fact is that it was hurtful. And for that I am sorry,” Eilish wrote.