Minnesota Vikings Rookie Jaylen Twyman Gets Shot Four Times

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman has been shot multiple times.

According to a Monday night report from Adam Schefter, Twyman's agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed that the sixth round pick was shot four times while visiting Washington D.C. to see his aunt.

“Wrong place, wrong time. In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery,” Rosenhaus stated.

Schefter added that the defensive lineman’s wounds were “superficial,” and Twyman is expected to make a full recovery.

Vikings have been apprised of the situation with Jaylen Twyman, who was in a car when he was shot. There were superficial, exit wounds, Drew Rosenhaus said. Twyman does not need surgery. Xrays were negative. The anticipation is he will make a full recovery. https://t.co/6UjwkRV1bY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

This is obviously an incredibly serious situation and the great news is that Twyman is going to be okay.

Getting shot four times could result in a very tragic end, but the former Pittsburgh Panthers player got very lucky.

TRIPLE SHOOTING: 300 Bl. of 50th St. N.E. MPD on scene investigating 3 individuals shot. These individuals were found in various locations in this area. One was Vikings pick Jaylen Twyman ALL WILL SURVIVE H/t @RSprouseNews @RealTimeNews10 pic.twitter.com/N1cYBEctMr — Killmoenews (@Killmoenews1) June 21, 2021

Hopefully, he’s able to make a full recovery and is ready to roll for week one of the NFL season. Seeing as how he won’t need surgery, it sounds like Twyman should be just fine eventually.

Hopefully, the police find whoever is responsible for pulling the trigger.

Also, D.C. is seriously getting out of control. Just the other day, I saw a car get attacked in broad daylight on a super busy street.

D.C. is becoming a very scary city.

Saw a man attack a car on a busy road in Washington D.C. in broad daylight like it was nothing. This is what happens when you ban guns and restrict cops. Criminals think they run the show. You try that some other places I’ve lived, and you’ll die right there in the street. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 19, 2021

Get well soon, Twyman.