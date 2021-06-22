Editorial

Minnesota Vikings Rookie Jaylen Twyman Gets Shot Four Times

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Zay Flowers #4 of the Boston College Eagles carries the ball in front of Jaylen Twyman #97 of the Pittsburgh Panthers during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field on November 30, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

(Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman has been shot multiple times.

According to a Monday night report from Adam Schefter, Twyman’s agent Drew Rosenhaus revealed that the sixth round pick was shot four times while visiting Washington D.C. to see his aunt. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Wrong place, wrong time. In talking to him today, he’s going to be OK – that’s all that matters. We’re thankful he’s OK. He will make a full recovery,” Rosenhaus stated.

Schefter added that the defensive lineman’s wounds were “superficial,” and Twyman is expected to make a full recovery.

This is obviously an incredibly serious situation and the great news is that Twyman is going to be okay.

Getting shot four times could result in a very tragic end, but the former Pittsburgh Panthers player got very lucky.

Hopefully, he’s able to make a full recovery and is ready to roll for week one of the NFL season. Seeing as how he won’t need surgery, it sounds like Twyman should be just fine eventually.

Hopefully, the police find whoever is responsible for pulling the trigger.

Also, D.C. is seriously getting out of control. Just the other day, I saw a car get attacked in broad daylight on a super busy street.

D.C. is becoming a very scary city.

Get well soon, Twyman.