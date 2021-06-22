Report: Chris Brown Accused Of Hitting Woman — Again

Chris Brown is reportedly accused of hitting a woman and is being investigated for battery in the case by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Law enforcement sources said police responded to the San Fernando Valley home of the 32-year-old singer over the weekend where a woman claimed Brown reportedly slapped the back of her head and her weave came off, TMZ reported in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Police Break Up Chris Brown’s Massive Birthday Party, 400-500 Guests Reportedly In Attendance)

Singer Chris Brown was accused of hitting a woman during an argument in a Los Angeles home on Friday, authorities say. https://t.co/HRPPGEdz3r — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 22, 2021

Police reportedly took a battery report and the “Loyal” hitmaker was named the suspect, the outlet noted. Sources shared no other injuries were reported and no arrests have yet been made. (RELATED: Chris Brown Is Planning To Sue His Alleged Rape Victim For Defamation)

Another report claimed police responded to a call in San Fernando Valley for reports of an argument and that’s being investigated as a battery, NBC News reported. The case will reportedly be referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, a spokesperson shared.

“We have not been referred a case yet in this matter,” the City Attorney’s Office shared in a statement to the outlet on Tuesday.

The singer’s past legal trouble includes being arrested after physically assaulting his girlfriend at the time, superstar singer Rihanna. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault in the case and served years of probation.