Al Franken Announces Nationwide Comedy Tour

Former Democrat Minnesota Senator Alan Stuart Franken announced Monday that he would be going on a comedy tour starting in September.

“Announcing The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour! Yep. I’ll be starting my 15-city tour in September in Massachusetts!” the comedian, politician, and media personality wrote Monday in a Twitter post. “You’ll laugh and leave hopeful—unless I’m in a bad mood,” Franken wrote.

The presale for the tour starts Wednesday, according to another tweet from Franken.

The presale for my fall tour is LIVE today at 10 AM local time. Use code word SENATOR to purchase tickets at https://t.co/wpc7fIbqpu. My promise is that you’ll laugh, you’ll think, and you’ll leave hopeful about our future. Unless I’m in a bad mood that night. — Al Franken (@alfranken) June 23, 2021

Between September and December 2021, Franken will visit Dallas, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Ithaca, Austin, New York, and several other cities as part of his tour, his website states.

Franken served as the Democrat senator for Minnesota from 2009 to 2018 until he resigned over sexual misconduct allegations. Before entering politics in 2008, Franken worked for the late-night comedy show “Saturday Night Live” as a cast member and writer. (RELATED: Franken Pitched SNL Sketch About Drugging And Raping A News Anchor)

The former senator resigned in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual impropriety. The women included radio broadcaster Leeann Tweeden who accused Franken of groping her and kissing her without her consent during rehearsals for a 2006 USO trip skit.

Some of the other women claimed Franken grabbed their buttocks and breasts without their consent, as previously reported. Before Franken’s resignation, a scandalous image emerged showing him touching Tweeden’s breast while she was asleep, according to Fox News.

Since leaving office, Franken has been running a podcast and giving television interviews. Some speculate that the former senator might run again, this time against Democrat New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, one of the many Democrats who pressured Franken to resign before an investigation could take place, Fox News reported.