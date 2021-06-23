College Football Playoff Expansion Moves One Step Closer To Becoming Official

The College Football Playoff has taken another step towards officially expanding.

According to CBS Sports, the College Football Playoff Board of Managers signed off on a feasibility study for the 12-team model Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

The move was widely expected, and it was the next step forward for expansion. The study is expected to be finished at some point this summer and available for a big September meeting with commissioners and school presidents, according to the same report.

????????????????????????????????: 12-Team Playoff Proposed by College Football Playoff Working Group Details on the proposal » https://t.co/pbRJKkQ1Zc#CFBPlayoff ???????? pic.twitter.com/JRSrfur0Rq — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) June 10, 2021

It might just be a small step forward, but it’s still a step of the process that needed to be completed. Now, the feasibility study, which will without a doubt confirm expansion can happen, will be conducted and presented to the power players involved.

From there, expansion will be rubber stamped, and I couldn’t be more excited if I tried.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

The biggest question now is when the field will officially grow to 12 teams. The earliest possible date is 2023, but that’s not a guarantee. It might take longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

Let’s just hope like hell it doesn’t because fans want a 12-team field as fast as humanly possible.