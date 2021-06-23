Netflix’s New Show ‘Sexy Beasts’ Looks Insanely Stupid

Netflix’s new dating show “Sexy Beasts” looks too stupid to be real.

The plot of the dating series from the streaming giant, according to the trailer’s description, is, “Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Does that sound mind-numbingly dumb? Well, just wait until you watch the preview. It’s beyond words.

Sexy Beasts is a new dating show where real-life singles sport elaborate makeup and prosthetics to put true blind-date chemistry to the test. pic.twitter.com/ES7pkvWTOM — Netflix (@netflix) June 23, 2021

I rarely call for people to be fired. I hate doing it. I think people who do that are a cancer on society 99% of the time.

The good news is that I’m not calling for anyone to be fired here. I’m calling for them to be arrested.

The idiots responsible for “Sexy Beasts” should be doing prison time for releasing this hell on the rest of the planet.

They should be locked up before they can do any more damage to the rest of us.

Also, how desperate are you for attention if you agree to go on this show? I know a lot of people want to be celebrities, but this is just on a different level. If you agree to ever wear a costume on a date to get on a cheap reality show, then you’re a clown.

I love Netflix, but damn, they sure did miss on this one. For anyone foolish enough to be interested, you can catch it July 21.