REPORT: Killer Mike Will Appear In ‘Ozark’ Season 4

Killer Mike is set to appear in season four of “Ozark.”

According to Billboard, the star rapper will appear in the fourth and final season of the hit Netflix show with Jason Bateman.

The exact details of his role aren’t known, but I have no doubt it’ll be awesome.

With every little piece of information that we get about the final season of “Ozark,” the more excited I get.

I honestly have no idea what the hell Killer Mike is going to do in the hit show about laundering drug money, but I know that I’m excited for it.

He’s a star rapper, a really smart and entertaining guy, and I’m sure the writers have found a fun way to incorporate him into the Byrdes’ journey.

While season four doesn’t have a release date just yet, I’m guessing that we’re going to get it at some point in early 2022.

That sounds like it’s a lifetime away, but I’m sure it’ll be here before we know it. With “Yellowstone,” “Stranger Things” and “Ozark” all set to return with their fourth seasons, we’re in for a wild ride on TV over the coming several months.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on “Ozark” season four as we have them. Killer Mike joining the Netflix hit is a great development!