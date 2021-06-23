The Seattle Seahawks Will Have 100% Capacity During The 2021 NFL Season

The Seattle Seahawks will have a packed stadium during the 2021 NFL season.

The Seahawks announced Wednesday that there will be no restrictions on capacity this upcoming season at Lumen Field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means you can add Seattle to the list of NFL and college teams fully opening up for the 2021 season.

As I’ve said too many times to count, every football stadium in America needs to open up. We need 100% capacity from coast-to-coast.

The war against coronavirus is pretty much over, the vaccine is plentiful and there’s no reason at all to keep fans from attending games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks)

Fans were restricted or outright banned from attending games during the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was awful.

Football isn’t meant to be played in empty stadiums. It’s meant to be played in packed stadiums with tens of thousands of drunk fans yelling as loud as they can.

That was robbed from us in 2020, but we’re getting it back this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seattle Seahawks (@seahawks)

Props to the Seahawks for giving fans the experience they deserve.