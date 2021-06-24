Biden’s Sister Appears To Capitalize On His Position With Book Deal

President Joe Biden’s sister will publish a book in April titled “Growing Up Biden: A Memoir,” according to an Amazon pre-order page.

Valerie Biden Owens, a close confidant of the president appears to be capitalizing on his position as president in the new book that appears to go against White House policy, Fox News reported.

“It’s the White House’s policy that the President’s name should not be used in connection with any commercial activities to suggest or in any way — in any way they could reasonably be understood to imply his endorsement or support,” Psaki said at a press briefing in January. “He’s issued the farthest-reaching executive order with respect to the ethical commitments required of his appointees ever and is very proud of it. And, you know, that’s something that he is committed to conveying to anyone it applies to.” (RELATED: Editor Daily Rundown: Hunter Biden Still Owns Stake In Chinese Private Equity Firm)

In the book, “Valerie will share stories from growing up in Delaware, to helping raise Joe Biden’s sons after the tragic loss of their mother and sister, to her integral role on his many political campaigns,” according to description from the Amazon pre-order page.

The news comes on the heels of Hunter Biden’s debut in the art world. One gallery owner, Alex Acevedo of Alexander Gallery in Midtown Manhattan, admitted that the art would be worth less if it wasn’t for the Biden name, the New York Post reported. Biden’s art dealer, Georges Berge, told artnet in an interview that his paintings cost between $75,000 to half a million dollars.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

