Britney Spears Reveals Why She Pretended She Was ‘Okay’ And Her Life Was ‘Perfect’

Britney Spears explained why she pretended she was “okay” the last few years and her life was “perfect” when it was “definitely not.”

“I just want to tell you guys a little secret,” the 39-year-old pop star explained in her post on Instagram Thursday. “I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for!” (RELATED: Celebrities Speak Out In Defense Of Britney Spears Following Her Plea To End Conservatorship)

“That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok,” she added. “I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

“And if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not!” Spears continued. “I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.” (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Social Media Manager Says The Star ‘Creates Her Own Posts’ After She Shares Bizarre Videos)

The “Toxic” hitmaker explained that pretending she was okay had “actually helped” her.

“I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence,” the superstar concluded. “And to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales!”

The “Gimme More” hitmaker broke her silence in court on Wednesday and plead for an end to her 13-year conservatorship, owned by her father Jamie Spears. Britney called the conservatorship “abusive” and claimed she had been forced to work, take the psychotropic drug lithium and be under birth control against her will, NBC News reported.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008 that oversaw her and her estate after she went through a public spell of mental health issues.