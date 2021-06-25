Greg Gutfeld Flames Milley Testimony, Says Critical Race Theory Is ‘Spreading In The Military Faster Than A Case Of Crabs’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Thursday that critical race theory threatens to destroy America and is “spreading in the military faster than a case of crabs.”

“The only phrase used more than ‘Greg, you should get that rash checked out,’ is ‘What the hell is critical race theory, and why are we forcing it down everyone’s throat?’” Gutfeld said during a segment of “Gutfeld!”

Critical race theory (CRT) holds that America is fundamentally racist, yet it teaches people to view every social interaction and person in terms of race. Its adherents pursue “antiracism” through the end of merit, objective truth and the adoption of race-based policies.

“I miss the days when generals would be nuking this nonsense not defending it,” Gutfeld said.

Gutfeld was responding to Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who testified Wednesday that the military needs to be “open-minded” and “widely read” when studying critical race theory.

“I want to understand White rage, and I am white and I want to understand it,” Milley said in his testimony. (RELATED: Tucker Torches Milley Over Focus On ‘White Rage’: ‘Have You Read Anything Recently About Winning Wars?)

“So, he wants to study critical race theory as if it’s something rare like a rational CNN host. But you know, there’s other stuff soldiers could be studying, like how to say ‘halt’ in Chinese and Russian. Or detect actual threats to our country,” Gutfeld continued.

Gutfeld said “white rage” amounts to “cultish, pseudoscientific indoctrination” that sounds like a “steamy hot latte you can get at Sheldon Whitehouse’s country club.”

“It’s scary that so many of us have never heard of this crap, and it’s spreading in the military faster than a case of crabs,” he added.

Gutfeld said the first step to destroying a military would be to include “race-based self-immolation.”