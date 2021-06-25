LEVELL: Woke RINOs Hand Over Their Guns To The Government, After Pretending To Support The 2nd Amendment

Many Republicans — myself included — were inspired by President Donald J. Trump and his America First agenda, but even more so by his willingness to fight for the constitutional values that make our country special. It is hard to believe a Manhattan billionaire became one of our nation’s greatest champions for the 2nd Amendment. Now, as Republican primaries take shape, candidates will rise and fall based on their ability to continue Trump’s fight — nowhere is that more clear than in Missouri’s open Senate seat.

It is one thing to say you will defend the 2nd Amendment, but it is a whole other thing to actually do it. One candidate in Missouri’s senate race is finding that out the hard way.

Mark McCloskey and his wife went viral last year for brandishing their firearms on the “East Patio,” of their St. Louis mansion after Black Lives Matter protesters broke into their private community. Just this past week, McCloskey decided to avoid fighting for his 2nd Amendment rights and instead plead guilty to assault and agreed to surrender his weapons to a leftist prosecutor.

Growing up in the South during the 1960s, I remember my father — a retired Sergeant Major who had fought in Korea and Vietnam — driving around with his gun to ensure the safety of himself and his family. It was then that I realized the importance of the 2nd Amendment and the need to defend our right to bear arms.

Conservatives who only knew McCloskey from the viral video were shocked to learn he would so easily give up on one of our fundamental rights as Americans. However, if you were paying close enough attention, you would have seen this coming. That’s because this wasn’t the first time that McCloskey surrendered to the woke mob.

Following the front lawn incident, the McCloskeys put out a statement because they wanted to make sure, “no one thinks less of BLM, its message and the means it is employing to get its message out because of the actions of a few white individuals who tarnished a peaceful protest.” Putting aside the fact that they felt it necessary to point the blame at “white individuals,” they didn’t have any problem with BLM’s message or means it is employing to get it out?

They support reparations? They support rioting and looting? What an absurd statement. Conservative influencers, like Benny Johnson, were right to call them out at the time.

McCloskey, it turned out, has a long history of suing people. But apparently he wasn’t willing to fight for the 2nd Amendment.

He has sued his own sister and father for defamation. Then he sued his father’s trust for being cut out of his father’s will. He has sued his neighbors over a patch of grass in their neighborhood. He sued a guy who sold him a Maserati. And he sued a dog breeder. This guy fights in court in his free time, but in a fight that matters, he quite literally surrendered his guns to leftists.

After giving away his guns to the government, McCloskey then purchased a new gun and has been touting it in campaign ads, asserting he won’t back down, after he just backed down. What a fraud.

This kind of buffoonery is happening in Missouri, the “Show-me State,” where McCloskey has shown us everything we need to see.

Bruce LeVell is a retail jewelry manufacturer owner and the Executive Director of National Diversity Coalition for Trump. He is the former chair of the Gwinnett County, Georgia Republican Party a frequent contributor on Fox News, One America News, Newsmax TV MSNBC & CNN