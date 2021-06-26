REPORT: Mavericks Hire Jason Kidd, Trail Blazers Hire Chauncey Billups

Two head coaching hires have sent shockwaves through the NBA.

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks have hired former star Jason Kidd as the team's new head coach.

Kidd spent several years of his career playing for the Mavericks, and previously coached the Nets and Bucks.

The Dallas Mavericks have agreements to hire Hall of Famer Jason Kidd as their new head coach and longtime Nike executive Nico Harrison in a lead basketball operations role, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2021

The Mavericks are finalizing a deal to make Jason Kidd the franchise’s new head coach, sources told @espn_macmahon and @wojespn. Sources said that Kidd has begun the early stages of assembling a coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/BKPffvWI9H — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 25, 2021

Kidd wasn’t the only one in the NBA to secure himself a huge job over the past day. Chauncey Billups will reportedly coach the Portland Trail Blazers.

Breaking: Chauncey Billups has emerged as the front-runner to be offered the Portland Trail Blazers head coaching job, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/U9GiQutigr — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 26, 2021

Chauncey Billups will become the next Blazers head coach. pic.twitter.com/t17MVToj9C — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 26, 2021

Personally, I’m way more interested to see how Billups does as a head coach. We know what Jason Kidd is all about. We’ve seen it for years. He’s okay, but certainly nothing to write home about.

Now, he’s returning to the team that helped make him famous.

Jason Kidd has agreed to terms on becoming the next Mavs head coach, per @espn_macmahon Nike executive Nico Harrison will also become the new GM and head of basketball operations https://t.co/CNbFexQq4r — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 25, 2021

Chauncey Billups on the other hand has never been a head coach before, but there’s always been a ton of hype around him when it comes to coaching.

The dude knows a ton about basketball, and I have a feeling he could be the perfect man to coach Damian Lillard.

The Portland Trail Blazers are hiring Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 26, 2021

We’ll see how they do, but there’s no doubt both hirings are huge for the NBA.