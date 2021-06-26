Editorial

REPORT: Mavericks Hire Jason Kidd, Trail Blazers Hire Chauncey Billups

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Two head coaching hires have sent shockwaves through the NBA.

According to multiple reports, the Dallas Mavericks have hired former star Jason Kidd as the team’s new head coach. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Kidd spent several years of his career playing for the Mavericks, and previously coached the Nets and Bucks.

Kidd wasn’t the only one in the NBA to secure himself a huge job over the past day. Chauncey Billups will reportedly coach the Portland Trail Blazers.

Personally, I’m way more interested to see how Billups does as a head coach. We know what Jason Kidd is all about. We’ve seen it for years. He’s okay, but certainly nothing to write home about.

Now, he’s returning to the team that helped make him famous.

Chauncey Billups on the other hand has never been a head coach before, but there’s always been a ton of hype around him when it comes to coaching.

The dude knows a ton about basketball, and I have a feeling he could be the perfect man to coach Damian Lillard.

We’ll see how they do, but there’s no doubt both hirings are huge for the NBA.