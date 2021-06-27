Man Shot By Group Of Robbers For His Watch, Police Say

The New York Police Department released a video Sunday showing four men shooting a 23-year-old multiple times before removing his watch and driving away.

The incident reportedly took place June 11 in Upper Manhattan by 565 West 2017th St., and the assailants still remain at large, according to a Sunday tweet by NYPD Crime Stoppers.

WANTED for a Robbery Assault: On Friday June 11, 2021 at approx.1:27 A.M., in the vicinity of 565 West 207th St. @NYPD34Pct four individuals shot victim and removed his watch. Suspects fled in a White Mercedes Benz driven by a unknown person. Call @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/SMQu3ZNPOO — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 27, 2021

The four hooded suspects depicted in the video are wanted for a robbery assault, the police said.

The crew reportedly opened fire after the victim refused to give up his jewelry. The wounded man then was robbed of his watch, and the four criminals took off in a white Mercedes Benz driven by a fifth co-conspirator. (RELATED: REPORT: Man Shot In Times Square)

An unspecified number of bullets struck the man in the torso, buttocks and leg, police said, according to the New York Post.

“This looks like a straight-up robbery crew, so we are looking at all the robberies in the area,” NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Wednesday during a press conference held at NYPD Headquarters, according to The New York Daily News.