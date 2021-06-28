Independence Day Proves Deadliest For Drivers

Day drinking makes Independence Day the deadliest holiday in the U.S. when it comes to driving, a new analysis from AutoInsurance.org shows.

The U.S. averages 450 fatal crashes throughout the 4th of July’s 4-day holiday period, according to data gathered from the Federal Highway Administration, the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Fatality Analysis Reporting System, and National Highway Traffic Safety Administrations.

Increased traffic of the holidays can make drunk driving an even greater risk than it already is. On the 4th of July, 40% of crashes involved impaired drivers, with 70% of those drivers having BAC levels at 0.15 or greater, according to the AutoInsurance.org report.

Independence Day is more deadly because there’s so much drinking during the day, the report stated. Once festivities come to an end as night falls, the same intoxicated individuals get on the road.

The summer season is also the deadliest of the year for traffic crashes, with three holidays in the top 10 deadliest holidays for drivers. Memorial Day and Labor Day rank second and third, respectively, according to the report. (RELATED: Biden Promises ‘Good Chance’ Friends And Family Can Gather For July 4, But Cautions, ‘Listen To Dr. Fauci’)

Halloween used to be the second deadliest holiday for drivers, but has fallen to seventh, with the report attributing the decline to local municipalities creating initiatives to curb drunk driving. Christmas, on the other hand, is the safest holiday for drivers, with an average of 337 fatal crashes per year.

“As during the holidays the number of alcohol-impaired drivers increases, it becomes risky for both drivers and passengers. The weather, in turn, can cause some dangerous conditions which can result in drivers facing dangerous driving decisions,” Nathan Spears, managing editor of Blaque Diamond, which creates wheels for sports coupes, luxury sedans, and SUVs, told AutoInsurance.org.

The five deadliest highways for holiday travel are I-95 (Florida to Maine), I-80 (California to New Jersey), I-35 (Texas to Minnesota), I-20 (Texas to South Carolina), and I-10 (California to Florida).

