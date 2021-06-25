Watch The Newest Trailer For ‘Halloween Kills’

Another trailer has dropped for “Halloween Kills.”

“Halloween Kills” is the latest film the hit horror series with Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode. Judging from the trailer, it looks like fans are in for another awesome ride. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

I think “Halloween Kills” looks absolutely awesome, and I say that as a guy who doesn’t particularly love horror flicks.

Curtis returned for the 2018 “Halloween” film, and she’s now back again to play her iconic character. As always with Michael Myers, it looks like plenty of bodies will hit the ground and blood will flow.

I also love the fact that we know Myers survived the ending of “Halloween” because firefighters put the fire out. They’re getting that out of the way immediately, and it makes a lot of sense.

If you haven’t seen the latest “Halloween,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s the perfect spooky/scary film, and it’ll get you ready for “Halloween Kills.”

Curtis is also returning for at least one more film after this one. So, there’s no reason to not jump into the series if you haven’t already!

You can check out “Halloween Kills” starting October 15.