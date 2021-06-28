Biden Is Down For A Stanley Cup Wager With Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

President Joe Biden accepted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Stanley Cup Final wager in a late Monday evening tweet.

Trudeau tweeted out his respect for both teams and teased a possible wager between himself and Biden in the middle of the first quarter of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, prompting an almost-immediate response from Biden minutes later.

“Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now… how about a friendly wager, @POTUS? #GoHabsGo #StanleyCup,” Trudeau tweeted.

“You’re on pal. #GoBolts,” replied Biden in a quote tweet.

The two world leaders most recently met at the G7 Summit in Britain, where they bonded over shared interests in combating climate change and working to help the world economy recover from the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (RELATED: Canadiens Fan Gets Stanley Cup Tattoo Before A Single Second Of The Series Is Played)

The Tampa Bay Lightening beat the New York Islanders last Friday in a 1-0 victory in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, ending the Islander’s hopes of winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in nearly two decades.

Ahead of their first Stanley Cup Final appearance in nearly thirty years, the Montreal Canadiens announced they will be limiting the crowd capacity at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, to no more than 3,500 for Game 3 on Friday July 2, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadiens reiterate Stanley Cup Final home crowd, as of now, will be limited to 3,500 fans, tickets sold in pods and fans can’t cross mingle out of their zones (via @StubWorld). pic.twitter.com/W0T0MBSDZ6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 25, 2021

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals is scheduled to take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday June 30.