The Tampa Bay Lightning Make The Stanley Cup Final

The Tampa Bay Lightning are headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

After winning game seven Friday night against the New York Islanders 1-0, the Lightning will now play the Montreal Canadiens for the coolest trophy in sports.

Well, there it is, folks. The matchup is set and now it’s time to play for a chance to carve your legacy into history forever.

There’s nothing in sports that’s anything like the Stanley Cup Final. If you win, your name goes on the greatest trophy the world has seen.

A series victory for the Canadiens or Lightning will immortalize them forever. If the idea of that doesn’t give you goosebumps, then I don’t know what to tell you.

It sure gets my heart beating.

You can catch game one between the Lightning and Canadiens this upcoming Monday night at 8:00 EST on NBCS.