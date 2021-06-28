Canadiens Fan Gets Stanley Cup Champions Tattoo Before A Single Second Of The Series Is Played

One fan of the Montreal Canadiens is very confident that the team will win the Stanley Cup in the coming years.

Rob Gray shared an Instagram photo of a new tattoo on his thigh that reads "Montreal Canadiens Stanley Cup Champions 202_"

He captioned it, “@canadiensmtl a 1 would be nice but you have 9 years so no pressure.”

This is actually a pretty genius way to get a tattoo of this nature. We’ve seen plenty of people get tattoos for championships that haven’t happened yet.

It’s insanely foolish and it often results in looking like an idiot.

However, leaving the last number of the year wide open is low-key genius. It gives the Canadiens plenty of time to lift the Stanley Cup and it takes some pressure off of Gray’s shoulders if things go wrong against the Lightning.

Is this something I would ever do? Hell no, but that doesn’t mean I won’t enjoy watching other people continue to do this for years to come in the world of sports.

For the sake of Gray, I hope Montreal plays like hell against the Lightning. They’re the most fun story in sports right now, and I can’t wait to watch it go down.

H/T: BroBible