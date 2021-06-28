Justin Bieber Passionately Asks Fans To Leave Him Alone When He’s At His Home

Justin Bieber doesn’t have much patience for fans loitering around his home.

In a Twitter video posted by @NoJumper, the famous singer addressed fans and media outside of his NYC home, and tried to explain to them that this is his place to relax. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I don’t appreciate you guys being here,” a visibly defeated Bieber said. You can watch his full comments below.

#justinbieber didn’t appreciate fans waiting outside his home and tells them to respect his privacy ???? pic.twitter.com/OtkcytPsS0 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 26, 2021

Honestly, it’s hard to watch this video and not feel bad for Bieber. It really is. That is a defeated dude in that video.

Listen to his voice. Look at his eyes. That’s a dude without much fight left in him. He just wants to be left alone, and I don’t blame him one bit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Some people (idiots) think being famous would be awesome. They think it’d be all sunshine and roses to always be in the spotlight.

Does anyone think after watching the video above that Bieber feels like it’s all fun and games? I think the answer to that is an obvious no.

That dude just wants some peace.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Leave the man alone and go live your own life.