Kim Kardashian’s Skims Named Official Undergarment Brand For Team USA

Kim Kardashian’s Skims has been named the official undergarment and pajamas brand for team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Ever since I was 10 years old, I've heard every single detail about the Olympics from my stepdad," the 40-year-old reality star captioned her post Monday on Instagram. The comments were noted by Page Six.

"As I would watch the athletes compete, I would grow to understand the dedication and honor being a part of the Olympics embodied," she added. "I traveled w my stepdad and family to all different cities for the Olympic trials, the Olympics and track meets of @caitlynjenner's and at every stop I would buy an Olympic t-shirt as a souvenir."

"When I received the call inviting Skims to be a part of @TeamUSA , every moment I've spent admiring the strength and energy of the Olympians from the sidelines came full circle," Kardashian continued.

Her post concluded with a message about how her brand will design the "official team USA undergarments, pajamas and lounge wear for the athletes" in Tokyo as well as the Paralympics, the outlet noted. It has since gone viral with more than one million likes.

While there has never been a team’s official underwear provider, athletes from our country will also be wearing Ralph Lauren uniforms, which they have done every year since 2008, Page Six noted.