Official: US Forces Fired Upon In Syria

United States military forces were fired upon in Syria on Monday, a military spokesman announced on Twitter.

“At approximately 7:44 PM local time, US Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets,” Air Force Col. Wayne Marotto tweeted. US troops are stationed in Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve, which is a multi-country coalition that opposes the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).



Initial report: At approx. 7:44 PM local time, U.S. Forces in Syria were attacked by multiple rockets. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed. We will provide updates when we have more information. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) June 28, 2021

Marotto confirmed that no Americans were injured, and that the United States responded to the attack with artillery fire.

Update: U.S. Forces in Syria, while under multiple rocket attack, acted in self- defense and conducted counter-battery artillery fire at rocket launching positions. — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) June 28, 2021

The United States conducted airstrikes in Syria and Iraq on Sunday. Those strikes targeted “operational and weapons storage facilities” used by Iran-backed militias, the Department of Defense (DOD) announced. (RELATED: Sources: Pentagon Plans To Seek Biden Approval For Strikes Against Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq)

The militias promised retaliation for the strikes, although no one has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

“We are fully prepared…to respond and take revenge,” Ahmed al-Maksusi, a commander of one of the militias that was hit, said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.