Two Teenagers Charged With Hijacking A Vehicle With A Toddler In Back Seat

Two 15-year-old Washington, D.C. boys were charged for stealing a car from a gas station earlier this month while a 2-year-old girl was in the back seat, the Montgomery County Department of Police announced Thursday.

Police said a woman parked her car at a Maryland gas station to vacuum outside her vehicle on June 16. After she exited her car, one of the boys jumped in drove away while the woman’s 2-year-old daughter was still in her car seat, video shows.

WATCH:

Two 15yr old males from D.C. were arrested & charged as juveniles for a June 16 car theft that occurred at a gas station in Silver Spring. The victim’s 2yr old daughter was in the back seat at time of the theft. Add’l details can be seen here: https://t.co/Avpx0oNQeR pic.twitter.com/OW1xw8l8PE — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 24, 2021

A witness told police they saw the car stop to pick up a second suspect after it was stolen. The two suspects later abandoned the vehicle and ran from police on foot but were caught after a brief chase, officers said. (RELATED: Teenaged Girls Accused In Botched Carjacking That Led To Death Of 66-Year-Old Man)

The two 15-year-old males were charged with auto theft and kidnapping-related offenses, police said.

The police said they found the 2-year-old uninjured inside the car and was not injured.

The Montgomery County Police Department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

