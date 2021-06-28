Sen. Tim Scott Launches 2022 Senate Reelection Bid

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott officially launched his reelection bid for Senate in 2022 on Monday.

“I have never been more optimistic about the future of America and the limitless potential of the next generation,” Scott said at a rally in Charleston, S.C., his hometown.

“After four years of proven Republican leadership from the White House and Congress, we were able to accomplish record-low unemployment rates, peace in the Middle East, historic and permanent funding for HBCUs, and a skyrocketing economy — all while bringing millions of Americans out of poverty,” Scott said in a statement.

Our nation is at a crossroads. We need leaders who will fight for the American Dream ???????? I’m running for another term in the United States Senate to move South Carolina and America forward. I humbly ask for your prayers and your support as we begin our campaign. #SCSen pic.twitter.com/mVUt4U9KUy — Tim Scott – Text SCOTT to 47682 (@votetimscott) June 28, 2021

Always a privilege to spend time in fellowship with folks in South Carolina. I am honored to have the support and prayers of so many of our state’s faith leaders. pic.twitter.com/oF6XX9jUtM — Tim Scott – Text SCOTT to 47682 (@votetimscott) June 28, 2021

Scott already received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump in March. (RELATED: Trump Endorses Tim Scott For His 2022 Senate Bid)

It is my great honor to give Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina my Complete and Total Endorsement. He is both an outstanding Senator and person who works tirelessly for the people of his great state, and the USA. Strong on the Military, Law Enforcement, loves our Vets, protects our Second Amendment and our Borders,” Trump said a statement.

“Tim will continue to do an OUTSTANDING job for our country!” Trump added.

The endorsement comes despite Scott’s decision to not object during Congress’ counting of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 and to certify then-President-elect Joe Biden’s win against Trump. (RELATED: Sen. Tim Scott Says He Will Vote To Certify Biden’s Win, Will Not Oppose Electoral Vote Count On January 6)

Scott said in 2019 that his 2022 reelection campaign will be his last Senate race.