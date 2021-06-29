Paramount Network Is Running A ‘Yellowstone’ Marathon To Celebrate 4th Of July Weekend

“Yellowstone” fans are in for a fun weekend.

The hit Paramount Network show announced late Tuesday afternoon that all three seasons will air starting at noon EST this Saturday. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

That’s right, folks! We’re getting a binge of all three seasons to celebrate 4th of July weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

“Yellowstone” has been seemingly cranking out marathons recently, and I’m definitely not against it. After all, it’s one of the greatest shows ever made.

You’ll never hear me complain about more and more episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

However, you know what fans would really love? A trailer for season four and a release date on the books. Now, that would get people talking!

Give fans a trailer, and Twitter and the internet might legit break.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Ever since the insane ending of season three, we’ve had virtually no leads at all on what’s coming. Feed it to us! Feed it to us!

In the meantime, enjoy the marathon this upcoming weekend and prepare yourself for whatever comes next in season four. I truly can’t wait!