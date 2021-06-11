‘Yellowstone’ Releases Incredible Video Of Life Advice From John Dutton

“Yellowstone” dropped an awesome video for fans Friday afternoon.

The official Twitter account for the hit Paramount Network show with John Dutton tweeted a compilation video of life advice from John Dutton, and it’s awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a watch below. Fans are going to love it.

What would John Dutton do? Let the wise words Yellowstone’s patriarch guide you through life. #YellowstoneTV pic.twitter.com/G4WwrTL73U — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) June 11, 2021

First and foremost, you can see my immediate reaction to the video below. Sure, it’s awesome, but how about giving fans a season four trailer?

Great video. Now, hit us with the trailer for season four! — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 11, 2021

Now that we got that out of the way, that is an awesome video. Nobody dishes out life advice like John Dutton does.

Whenever the head of the Dutton family is speaking, you best listen because it’s probably something you need to hear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

He’s without one of the coolest characters ever created, and I’d argue that it’s Costner’s greatest role. He’s had some awesome movies over the years, but at this point, “Yellowstone” is his legacy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Now, give us a trailer for season four! Millions of fans are desperate for it!