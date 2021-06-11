Editorial

‘Yellowstone’ Releases Incredible Video Of Life Advice From John Dutton

With his son feeling the heat from tribal police, John Dutton (R- Kevin Costner) makes a play to keep his son and his wife Monica (L-Kelsey Asbille) close to the Yellowstone Ranch. (Credit: Paramount Network)

(Credit: Paramount Network)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
“Yellowstone” dropped an awesome video for fans Friday afternoon.

The official Twitter account for the hit Paramount Network show with John Dutton tweeted a compilation video of life advice from John Dutton, and it’s awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Give it a watch below. Fans are going to love it.

First and foremost, you can see my immediate reaction to the video below. Sure, it’s awesome, but how about giving fans a season four trailer?

Now that we got that out of the way, that is an awesome video. Nobody dishes out life advice like John Dutton does.

Whenever the head of the Dutton family is speaking, you best listen because it’s probably something you need to hear.

 

He’s without one of the coolest characters ever created, and I’d argue that it’s Costner’s greatest role. He’s had some awesome movies over the years, but at this point, “Yellowstone” is his legacy.

 

Now, give us a trailer for season four! Millions of fans are desperate for it!