Why Don’t Fans Have Any ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Updates?

It’s June 14, and we still have virtually zero updates on “Yellowstone” season four.

The first three seasons of the hit show with Kevin Costner all premiered between June 19 and June 21. Well, I think we can all agree there’s zero shot season four arrives in that window. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, I’m starting to wonder if season four will arrive at all during the summer. If it was coming, then you’d think that we’d have a trailer by now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

However, not only do we not have a trailer, we don’t have anything. There have been a few comments made by cast members over the past few months, but no comments that shine a light on much.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

So, why the hell don’t we have more updates? The answer is that I simply don’t know. I have no clue why it’s more or less complete radio silence from the Paramount Network and everyone involved with the show.

We know the show shot a protest scene a few days ago in Montana, which means that season four is still being finished. That’s not a great sign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Something tells me that we might not be getting season four until the fall, which is not going to make fans happy at all.

With every passing week and month where we don’t get more info, it’s another sign that season four of “Yellowstone” isn’t coming soon.

It’s unfortunate, but it’s the reality of the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Hopefully, I’m proven wrong and we get new episodes sooner than later. At this point, I’m just not holding my breath that it will happen by the end of July. I know that’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s where we’re at with it being June 14 and no info on the table.