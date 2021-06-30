Kansas State Football Players Film Humiliating TikTok Video

Kansas State’s football program needs to be disbanded after a recent TikTok video.

Receiver Shane Porter posted a TikTok video of several players singing a terrible song capable of making your ears bleed, and the post will make you want to smash your phone. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can give it a watch below.

What the hell is going on in Manhattan? What type of program is Chris Klieman running? From the look of things, his team is an absolute joke.

You think guys at Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are busy focusing on TikTok dances, or do you think they’re focused on national titles?

Anyone who says the former should be banned from watching football ever again.

If I was running KSU, I would seriously consider suspending the team for an entire season out of pure shame. You simply can’t have people like this running around campus embarrassing the program.

Get Shane Porter off the squad ASAP and point him to the closest soccer field. That’s where he belongs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Porter (@shaneporter2)

Kansas State fans should be marching to the stadium and making their voices heard after this video. What a pathetic excuse of a football team.