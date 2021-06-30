Majority Of Voters Believe The ‘Will Of The People’ Is No Longer Important To Washington Lawmakers, Poll Finds

A new poll conducted by Republican-leaning The Trafalgar Group shows that most voters – Republicans, Democrats and Independents – do not believe Washington looks out for the interests.

A survey released Wednesday shows that more than three-fifths of voters, including three-quarters of Republicans and over half of Democrats, believe “the will of the people is no longer a consideration to leaders in D.C. when making policy or legislative decisions.”

The survey was conducted between June 23 to June 25, 2021. Trafalgar polled 1101 respondents. The margin of error was 2.95%.

Specifically, about 62.4% of likely 2022 midterm voters, including 76.4% of Republicans, 50.4% of Democrats and 59% of “no party / other” voters, think Washington ignores the wants and needs of their constituents. Only 17.6% said their needs are “somewhat of a consideration, 15.5% thought it a “top priority” and 4.4% weren’t sure. (RELATED: Survey: US Trust In Military, Police And Media Plummets)

The Trafalgar Group rose to prominence during the 2016 presidential election after being the only pollster to correctly predict Trump’s victories in Michigan and Pennsylvania. The group was also the only polling service that correctly predicted the 2018 election victories of Florida Republicans Ron DeSantis and Rick Scott, according to RealClearPolitics.

“I’m never shocked to hear that the majority of Americans do not feel that the current makeup of the House and Senate and President don’t represent their values,” Robert Cahaly, pollster and founder of the Trafalgar Group. “This democratic governing majority was elected on a much more moderate platform than they appear to be governing under.”

Another recent survey by Rasmussen Reports shows that about 60% of voters believe that Congress “cares more about what the media says than what their own constituents think.”