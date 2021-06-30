McCarthy Calls For An Investigation Into Tucker Carlson’s Allegations Against The NSA

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called on Congress to investigate Fox News Host and Daily Caller cofounder Tucker Carlson’s allegations that the National Security Agency (NSA) is spying on him.

McCarthy released a statement Wednesday in which he expressed concern about the alleged spying from the National Security Agency on Carlson. “Now, there is a public report that NSA read the emails of Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Although NSA publicly denied targeting Carlson, I have serious questions regarding this matter that must be answered,” he stated.

For the past several months, I’ve seen a disturbing trend at the National Security Agency. The NSA cannot be used as a political instrument. I’ve asked Rep. Devin Nunes to investigate and find answers on behalf of the American people. My full statement: https://t.co/xPjG9i9u7A — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) June 30, 2021

McCarthy also announced that he has asked Republican Rep. Devin Nunes of California, who serves as the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, to investigate the NSA.

“Given this disturbing trend, I’ve asked HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes to investigate and find answers on behalf of the American people. The NSA cannot be used as a political instrument, and House Republicans will ensure accountability and transparency,” McCarthy added.

Tucker Carlson alleged Monday on his show ”Tucker Carlson Tonight” that a whistleblower reached out to him and provided evidence that the NSA was monitoring his online communications, including emails and text messages saying: “The Biden administration is spying on us. We have confirmed that.” (RELATED: Psaki Refuses To Answer Question On Tucker Carlson’s Spying Claim: The NSA ‘Focuses On Foreign Threats’)

The National Security Agency has denied the allegations.

“This allegation is untrue. Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” the agency said in a statement Tuesday.