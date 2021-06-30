Man Gets His Foot Bitten By A Shark While Parasailing

A man had his foot bitten by a shark while parasailing in a terrifying video.

According to The Sun, a man was parasailing off the coast of Aqaba, Jordan when a shark jumped out of the water and tore up his foot.

He was rushed to a military hospital after suffering severed tendons, a torn muscle and broken bones. You can watch the terrifying video below.

Terrifying moment shark jumps out of the water and bites off parasailer’s foot pic.twitter.com/TV2uilultt — The Sun (@TheSun) June 30, 2021

That's without a doubt one of the most insane videos that I've ever seen in my life, and it's downright terrifying.

Imagine parasailing and next thing you know a shark has mutilated your foot. It's enough to make your stomach sick.

This guy wasn't even in the water, and the shark was still able to get him. You all laugh because I hate the ocean, but I don't see people laughing now!

If it was up to me, we’d be hunting these beasts down all over the world. It’s a war, and it’s not a war I intend to lose.

Let us know in the comments what you think about this crazy shark attack.