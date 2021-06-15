Massive Hammerhead Shark Shows Up On A Beach In Florida In Crazy Video

A massive hammerhead shark on a beach in Florida was captured on video, and it’s stunning.

In a YouTube video posted by Peggy Dantuono, a huge hammerhead shark was literally just a few feet into the water at the Boca Grande Beach. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

If you only watch one video today of creatures in the sea, I suggest you make it this one. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Folks, if the sharks are now confident enough to come right up to the beach and just hang out, then I’m afraid our war against them is lost. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

If they’re not even scared enough to stay out a few hundred yards, then we’ve clearly lost the game here. This is “Jaws” all over again! (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I don’t know how we’re going to win the war for sure against the sharks and other creatures in the sea, but I know we have to do whatever is possible. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

We simply can’t surrender our beaches to hammerhead sharks. I won’t tolerate it. If that means we hunt them down like German ships in WWII, then that’s what we’ll do.

Prepare for battle, gentlemen. I’m afraid that we have no other option at this point in time.

H/T: BroBible