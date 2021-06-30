Editorial

Shaq Rips LeBron James For Complaining About The NBA’s Schedule

Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t want to hear any complaining from LeBron James about the NBA’s schedule.

Following multiple injuries to players in the playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers star ripped the league for games starting so soon after last season ended. LeBron pretty much accused the league’s scheduling of causing injuries. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

However, Shaq wasn’t impressed and he thinks there’s no room for complaining when you make the kind of money NBA players do.

The legendary center said the following during a Tuesday appearance on CNBC, according to BroBible:

When you’re living in a world where 40 million people have been laid off and I’m making $200 million, you won’t get no complaining from me. I’d play back to back to back to back to back. I’m not knocking what anybody said, but me personally, I don’t complain and make excuses because real people are working their tail off and all we gotta do is train two hours a day, and then play a game for two hours at night and make a lot of money…So my thought process is a little different.

Leave it to Shaq to always be the voice of reason, and he’s 100% correct. There’s literally no reason at all to be complaining if you’re an NBA star.

Athletes in the NBA get paid ridiculous amounts of money to win basketball games. That’s what they do. If LeBron James has a problem with the schedule, then he’s in the wrong business.

You can also really tell that more and more people have had enough of LeBron James’ antics and attention seeking stunts.

A few years ago, I’m not sure you’d see anyone involved with the league criticize him. Now, it happens without hesitation.

Maybe LeBron should do a little less complaining and a little more winning seeing as how the Lakers were bounced in the first round. Just a thought for the four-time NBA champion!