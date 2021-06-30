Video Appears To Show Water Leaking From Surfside Condo Before Collapse

A video released Wednesday appeared to show water leaking from the Surfside, Florida, condo minutes before its collapse, according to ABC 7.

Adriana Sarmiento recorded water leaking from the parking garage at the Champlain Tower South. The video shows water flowing down into the parking garage at 1:18 a.m. The 12-story building collapsed at 1: 30 a.m.

Sarmiento told the outlet she and her husband heard a noise from their resort and went to investigate. Sarmiento stated that she tried to warn residents but was not taken seriously because “things like that don’t happen in America.” (RELATED: Bodies, Tunnels Found Overnight In Rubble Of Surfside Building Collapse)

Search and rescue teams found four more bodies from the rubble. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced two additional victims had been found, bringing the death toll to 18, according to The Associated Press.

The mayor added that more than 140 people remain missing. The Miami-Dade Police Department asked for the public’s support on Twitter, saying if anyone witnessed the collapse of the building to contact police.

Investigators are seeking the assistance of our community in obtaining information from anyone that witnessed the #SurfsideBuildingCollapse. If you have any videos or photos, please call the Surfside Collapse Witness Tip Line at 305-428-4417 from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.

Emails released by the city of Surfside showed that three years before the structure’s partial collapse, the condominium complex required around $9 million in repairs. Two months before the building collapsed, the condo’s president warned residents that the building needed $15 million in repairs, according to the letter obtained by the Wall Street Journal.