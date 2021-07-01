‘Got No Response At All’: Reggie Bush Reaches Out To NCAA To Get Heisman Trophy Back

Reggie Bush said he’s reached out to the NCAA on numerous occasions to get back his Heisman Trophy but has gotten “no response at all.”

“Over the last few months, on multiple occasions, my team and I have reached out to both the NCAA and The Heisman Trust in regard to the reinstatement of my college records and the return of my Heisman,” the former USC star’s statement read, according to a Thursday Instagram post from ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter. (RELATED: Johnny Manziel Says The NCAA Should Give Reggie Bush His Heisman Back)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Schefter (@adamschefter)

“We left multiple messages for Michael Comerford, the President of the Heisman Trust, but instead received a call from Rob Whalen, the Executive Director, who stated that Mr. Comerford would not be calling us back and that, in any event, they could not help us,” his statement added. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“We reached out to the NCAA on multiple occasions and received no help or got no response at all,” Bush’s statement continued. “It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman Trophy ‘solely’ due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated.” (RELATED: ‘The David Hookstead Show’: Ricky Gervais Rips Easily Offended People, People Won’t Have Sex With Unvaccinated Individuals)

U.S. Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that college athletes could now profit off of their name, image and likeness, as previously reported.

The USC running back lost the award he had won in 2005 and the games Bush played while ineligible were vacated after he had allegedly received improper benefits during his time at the college, AL.com noted.