The 1st ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Preview Is Out, New Episodes Arrive In The Fall

The first promo for “Yellowstone” season four has dropped.

The show released a short promo for the upcoming season, and announced that new episodes will arrive in the fall. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Ends Season 3 With One Of The Greatest Cliffhangers In TV History)

Even though the preview has very limited new footage from season four, we do see Rip coming to John’s aid at the very end and telling him not to die.

Give it a watch below!

That was pure adrenaline! That was a shot straight to my soul. After waiting months and months for any look at season four, fans finally got one Thursday.

Was it much? Nope. Am I still ready to run through a damn brick wall right now? You better bet the house on it.

Am I pumped about having to wait until the fall for new “Yellowstone” episodes? No, and I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say we’re not pumped about it.

However, we all knew it was likely not arriving for awhile.

Now, we just sit and wait for any more “Yellowstone” news than we can find. Please excuse me while I find a way for my pulse to slow down.