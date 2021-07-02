Biden Meets Girl Who Read Psalms At Surfside Collapse Site Where Her Father Remains Missing

President Joe Biden met with a girl who began reading from the bible at the Florida collapse site where her father remains missing Thursday, the New York Post reported.

President Biden visited Surfside Thursday where he met with relatives of those who remain missing. Among them was a 12-year-old girl named Elisheva Cohen whose father and uncle were buried by the building, the New York Post reported.

Cohen had stepped away from family members that surrounded the rubble, pulled out her phone, and read from Psalms. Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett watched the girl pray and knelt down next to her to ask if she was okay, the New York Post reported.

“And that really brought it home to me,” Burkett said, according to the New York Post. “She wasn’t crying. She was just lost. She didn’t know what to do, what to say, who to talk to.”

Cohen’s father is one of 128 people who are still missing following the collapse of The Champlain Towers South on June 24. 20 people have been confirmed dead, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Firefighter Finds His Own Daughter’s Body In Collapsed Surfside Condo)

Burkett shared the story of the young girl with President Biden when he visited the site, the New York Post reported.

“I wanted him to know and see the face of that little girl who was praying for her father across from the rubble,” Burkett said, according to the New York Post. “He looked at me and said, ‘would you please bring her to me now?”

President Biden posed for a picture with 12-year-old Elisheva Cohen. He asked to meet the girl after she was seen praying at the collapsed condo in Florida, that had buried her father, uncle and dozens of others. https://t.co/D3Ho6HeWuu pic.twitter.com/HrgJ2VrjgR — WLBT 3 On Your Side (@WLBT) July 2, 2021

Burkett asked police to pick the girl up and bring her to the president, the New York Post reported.