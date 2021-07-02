REPORT: Former FSU Receiver Tamorrion Terry Charged With Murder

Former Florida State receiver Tamorrion Terry is facing serious legal issues.

According to a Thursday report from the Miami Herald, Terry and 10 other people have been indicted on charges stemming from the 2018 shooting and murder of Za’ Quavia Smith at the Studio 2.0 nightclub in Ashburn, Georgia. Seven other people were also shot during the incident. Terry is currently in custody. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

NEWS: Ex-FSU receiver Tamorrion Terry among 11 indicted in 2018 Georgia nightclub killing

While the Miami Herald didn’t specify the charges, Yahoo Sports reported that he’s facing a felony murder charge.

It’s worth noting that Jontavious Coley was arrested by authorities in Georgia in 2018 for the shootings, and now the police have slapped the cuffs on several more individuals.

As always, Terry, who was cut by the Seahawks following the indictment, has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

That’s the system we have here in America. Having said that, he’s facing the kind of charge that you go away for decades over.

Also, FSU is on a hell of a run lately with former athletes getting in trouble. Former Seminoles player Travis Rudolph was also recently arrested after allegedly killing someone.

Not a great look for the program in Tallahassee!

I’d suggest Terry finds himself a great lawyer because it sounds like he’s going to need it.