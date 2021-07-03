The Lightning Win Game 3 Of The Stanley Cup Final 6-3 Over The Canadiens

The Tampa Bay Lightning cruised to a 6-3 win Friday night over the Canadiens in game three of the Stanley Cup Final.

After winning Friday night, the Lightning now hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the series, and this thing is more or less over.

As much as many of us wanted to see the Canadiens push for their first Stanley Cup Final in nearly 30 years, it just doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

The Lightning aren’t just the better team on paper, but they’re also clearly the better team on the ice.

Through three games, Montreal has had zero answers for how to handle the Lightning’s attack, and it shows time and time again.

Now, the Canadiens head into game four Monday night down 0-3 and would need a borderline miracle to turn this series around.

They have an incredibly bright future, but it just doesn’t appear to be in the cards for this season.

You can tune in Monday night at 8:00 EST on NBC to find out whether or not the Canadiens can find a win before this series is over.