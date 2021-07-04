Man Arrested By Feds After Fireworks Explosion Injures 17, Including Nine Cops

A man was arrested Saturday by federal agents and is facing charges for allegedly transporting thousands of pounds of explosives illegally. This comes days after fireworks exploded, injuring 17 people including nine police officers, according to Fox News.

Arturo Ceja III, 27, who lives in Los Angeles, had reportedly stored more than 30,000 pounds of fireworks and other “dangerous homemade devices,” in his home, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles told Fox News.

Ceja is charged with allegedly making several trips to Nevada in order to buy the fireworks and bringing them back to his home in rental trucks, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They also noted that fireworks can sell for more than four times as much in California as they can in Nevada and personal fireworks are currently illegal in California.

A large amount of fireworks exploded Wednesday when a bomb squad attempted to detonate the most “unstable” homemade explosives. (RELATED: Massive Truck Loaded With Illegal Fireworks Blows Up In Los Angeles In Crazy Viral Video)

“Clearly protocols were followed and pursued, but something happened in that containment vehicle that should have not happened and we don’t know why … We intend to find out why,” said Los Angeles police Chief Michel Moore.

In the explosion, nice officers and a federal agent were some of the 17 people that were injured. The explosion also flipped several cars in the nearby area and smashed windows in homes and a laundromat.

Ceja claims he bought the homemade devices from a man selling them “from the trunk of his car,” according to Fox News.

“Ceja did not possess an ATF explosives license or permit of any kind that would authorize him to transport either aerial display fireworks or homemade fireworks made with explosive materials, including but not limited to flash powder,” said an affidavit written from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Ceja is still in federal custody and is expected to remain there until his court appearance Tuesday.