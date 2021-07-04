Beating The Odds, Man Wins $1 Million Lotto Prize … Again

Stephen C. Toto of Framingham, Massachusetts, won the lottery for the second time and collected a $1 million prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Toto bought his ticket for $30 at an A-1 Gulf gas station in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. (RELATED: The Powerball Is Unfair And Offensive)

Talk about luck. https://t.co/yE7CLQsjex — FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 4, 2021

Though he did not plan on purchasing the ticket when he stopped at the gas station, he last minute decided to buy it on a whim, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

He chose the cash option for his price and received a $650,000 payment, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery.

The store, located at 483 Concord Street in Framingham, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

In October 2020, a Dearborn Heights, Michigan resident, Samir Mazahem, won the lottery twice by purchasing both tickets online with the same number 01-05-09-10-23.

In September 2019, Robert Stuart, a 65-year-old tractor-driver from Kennebunkport, Maine, won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to ABC News station WMTW. In May 2019, Stuart had already won a $1 million jackpot from another Maine Lottery scratch-off ticket, according to WGME 13.