Rockets Hit Base With US Forces, No Casualties

Multiple rockets hit an Iraqi air base hosting U.S. and international forces on Monday, according to an official military spokesman.

The three rockets hit the Ain-Al-Assad air base in Iraq at 2:45 p.m. local time, and no casualties have been reported, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman Col. Wayne Marroto said in a tweet.

Initial report: At approx. 2:45 PM local time, Ain Al-Assad Air Base was attacked by three rockets. The rockets landed on the base perimeter. There are no injuries and damage is being assessed. For more information see @SecMedCell — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) July 5, 2021

The U.S., which currently has 2,500 troops in Iraq, has blamed Iran-backed militia groups for recent attacks, but no groups have claimed responsibility, Reuters reported.

A Katyusha rocket hit the air base and didn’t explode on June 20, marking the first of two attacks over the last two weeks, Marotta said in a tweet. There was no significant damage or any reported injuries during the June 20 attack.

The #ISF are conducting an investigation into a Katyusha rocket that did not explode, and was launched from the direction of Al-Baghdadi area towards Ain Al-Assad Air Base. Initial reports of no injuries or damages. For more information see @SecMedCell — OIR Spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto (@OIRSpox) June 20, 2021

The U.S. conducted attacks on the Iran-backed groups on June 27, the Pentagon said in a press release. (RELATED: Despite Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal, White House Reaffirms Mission To Defeat ISIS.)

“The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq.,” the press release said.

“As demonstrated by this evening’s strikes, President Biden has been clear that he will act to protect U.S. personnel. Given the ongoing series of attacks by Iran-backed groups targeting U.S. interest in Iraq, the President directed further military action to disrupt and deter such attacks,” the press release said.

It is unclear if Monday’s attack on the Ain-Al-Assad air base was in retaliation from the Iranian-backed militia.

The U.S. and Iraq have discussed a timeline to withdraw troops from the country, the Associated Press reported.

The negotiations began under former President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden, the AP reported.