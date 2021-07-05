It’s officially fight week for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier.

The two UFC stars will enter the octagon this Saturday at UFC 264, and millions of fans around the world can't wait to see who wins the rubber match.

Right now, the series is split at 1-1 after Poirier pulled off a shocking upset in early 2021.

When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger ????#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl — wonderboy????⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021

Now, McGregor gets a shot at revenge and to close out the trilogy 2-1. If that doesn’t get you amped up, then you’re just not a real fan of the fight game.

Will McGregor win Saturday night? Honestly, I have no idea. I think it’s going to be a dog fight right until the bitter end.

Both men are ready to roll, McGregor has a score to settle and Poirier wants to prove his win wasn’t a fluke.

The storylines speak for themselves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Poirier (@dustinpoirier)

Make sure to tune in this Saturday night to watch it all go down. You know there’ll be plenty of light beer on ice for the boys! It’s going to be a great time.