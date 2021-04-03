Editorial

Conor McGregor Will Fight Dustin Poirier For A Third Time July 10

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 23: In this handout image provided by the UFC, (L-R) Conor McGregor of Ireland punches Dustin Poirier in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

(Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will have their third fight in July.

The Irish-born superstar announced Saturday morning on his Instagram that the rubber match has been booked for July 10. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

McGregor won the first bout between the two men several years ago, and Poirier got his revenge back in January.

Now, the two men will finally break the tie July 10.

There it is, folks! We all knew the rubber match was coming, and it’s now a done deal. Poirier and McGregor will step back into the octagon July 10.

I can’t even begin to guess how much money will be made on PPVs for this fight. It’s going to be insane. McGregor vs. Poirier in July will 100% be the biggest fight of 2020.

We’re in for a very fun time in July! I can’t wait to see who walks out of the trilogy up 2-1!