The Phoenix Suns Are Favored To Win The NBA Title Over The Bucks

The Phoenix Suns are the favorite to win the NBA championship.

The Suns will play the Bucks for the title starting Tuesday night, and Devin Booker and company are at -170 to raise the trophy when it's all said and done.

I really don’t think the Bucks have a prayer in this series as long as Giannis is off of the court. If he’s not playing, then Milwaukee is cooked.

The Suns just have too much talent, and the Bucks have no answers for Chris Paul or Booker with Giannis on the bench.

While I’d like to sit here and say I hope for a great series, I have a feeling that this won’t be very competitive at all.

I could see the Suns running away with this in four games. Worst case scenario, Phoenix wins the title in five.

We’ll find out starting Tuesday night at 9:00 EST on ABC.