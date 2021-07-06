Editorial

Orlando Named The Best City For Recreation In America, Las Vegas Is 2nd

Las Vegas (Credit: Shutterstock/Sean Pavone)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Orlando is apparently the best city for recreation in America.

According to a study from WalletHub based on entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, quality of parks and weather, Orlando came out in the top spot for the best cities for kicking back and having some fun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Surprisingly, Las Vegas came in second.

I’m honestly stunned that Las Vegas didn’t finish in the top spot in this study. It’s honestly shocking. I was just in Orlando less than two weeks ago. So, I’m very fresh on this subject.

While Orlando is fun. It doesn’t even begin to compare to Las Vegas. In fact, I was asked that when I was down there.

Florida is great, the beer is good and there’s plenty to do.

However, Vegas is in a league of its own. Vegas was built for people like me, and I was built for Las Vegas.

It’s one of the greatest cities in the world, and it’s not hard to see why. Vegas revolves around drinking, partying, watching sports, gambling and doing whatever you want.

All things considered, Vegas should be in the top spot, and it shouldn’t even be a tough call. It’s an incredible place, and I can’t wait to get there in September!