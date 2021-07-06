Orlando Named The Best City For Recreation In America, Las Vegas Is 2nd

Orlando is apparently the best city for recreation in America.

According to a study from WalletHub based on entertainment and recreational facilities, costs, quality of parks and weather, Orlando came out in the top spot for the best cities for kicking back and having some fun. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Surprisingly, Las Vegas came in second.

Drank my first Chinese beer. Not too bad for a country run by communists. Also, this pink shirt oozes sex. pic.twitter.com/gNNCXlEokP — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 26, 2021

I’m honestly stunned that Las Vegas didn’t finish in the top spot in this study. It’s honestly shocking. I was just in Orlando less than two weeks ago. So, I’m very fresh on this subject.

While Orlando is fun. It doesn’t even begin to compare to Las Vegas. In fact, I was asked that when I was down there.

Florida is great, the beer is good and there’s plenty to do.

After five days in Florida, it’s safe to say I love this place. The food is great, beer is cheap and cold, people are awesome, weather is outstanding and people are living their lives instead of hiding in basements living in fear of a virus we’ve defeated. Can’t wait to return. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 27, 2021

However, Vegas is in a league of its own. Vegas was built for people like me, and I was built for Las Vegas.

It’s one of the greatest cities in the world, and it’s not hard to see why. Vegas revolves around drinking, partying, watching sports, gambling and doing whatever you want.

All things considered, Vegas should be in the top spot, and it shouldn’t even be a tough call. It’s an incredible place, and I can’t wait to get there in September!